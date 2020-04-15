Netflix Worth More Than Disney as Streamer’s Stock Hits All-Time Highs

Netflix — for now — is worth more than Disney, after the streaming company’s shares rose to all-time highs Wednesday.

The company’s stock, extending its three-day rally, was up over 3% in morning trading, reaching a peak of $430 during the session. That gave Netflix a market capitalization of more than $187 billion, just higher than Disney, whose stock was down 2.5% Wednesday.

Investors clearly are expecting Netflix to benefit from the COVID-19 crisis, with millions of people under stay-at-home orders — and looking for a diversion.

Netflix is scheduled to report first quarter 2020 earnings next Tuesday, April 21, after market close. It previously forecast total paid net adds of 7.0 million worldwide. Many analysts expect Netflix to gain more than.

Pivotal Research Group now expects Netflix to net 8.45 million new subscribers for Q1. In a note Wednesday, analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised his price target on the stock from $425 to $490 per share. “We believe the unfortunate COVID-19 situation is cementing NFLX’s global [direct-to-consumer] dominance partly driven by the incremental content spend that is enabled by their massive and growing subscriber base,” Wlodarczak wrote.

Streaming has boomed during the quarantine, with U.S. viewing of internet video on TVs up 109% in March 2020 compared with the comparable four-week period in 2019, according to Nielsen data.

Meanwhile, other “stay-at-home” stocks have also climbed in the past month — Amazon’s shares closed at an all-time high Tuesday.