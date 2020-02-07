×

Netflix Reveals All the TV Shows and Movies It’s Removed Because of Foreign Government Takedown Demands

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
CREDIT: Cara Howe/Netflix

Netflix disclosed for the first time the movies and TV shows it has pulled from its streaming service at the behest of governments, as part of a new transparency report.

The nine titles, which Netflix removed between 2015-2020, include a single episode of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” pulled in Saudi Arabia after the government demanded removal of the segment that was critical of the regime. The company said the nine cases are the only times it has ever yanked content because of censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.

Other titles purged by Netflix in individual countries include five in Singapore alone: “The Last Hangover,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Cooking on High,” “The Legend of 420” and “Disjointed.” In 2017, Netflix pulled George Romero’s horror classic “Night of the Living Dead” in Germany; the film is banned in the country.

“We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world,” Netflix says in the newly released 2019 Environmental Social Governance report. “In some cases we’ve also been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands.” The company plans to release info on government-mandated removals on an annual basis.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings last fall addressed the controversy over “Patriot Act,” in which the Saudi government demanded the company remove an episode in which Minhaj criticized Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (aka MBS) and the regime’s role in the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “We’re not in the news business,” Hastings said at the New York Times’ DealBook conference. “We’re not trying to do ‘truth to power.’ We’re trying to entertain… We don’t feel bad about [pulling the ‘Patriot Act’ episode in Saudi Arabia] at all.”

Popular on Variety

In a subsequent appearance, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos tried to clarify his boss’s remarks, saying, “I think all entertainment is truth to power – all creative expression is truth to power. Stand-up comedy is certainly truth to power. A lot of great films have changed the course of history.”

Not listed in Netflix’s 2019 Environmental Social Governance report is “The First Temptation of Christ,” a comedy from Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in which Jesus is depicted as a gay man, which a Brazilian judge recently ordered removed from the streaming service in the country.

Here are the TV shows and movies Netflix said it has removed in the last five years:

  • 2020: “The Last Hangover,” a Netflix original special from Brazil’s Porta dos Fundos in which Jesus’s disciples wake up after a Last Supper raging party, removed in Singapore after a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)
  • 2019: One episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (“Saudi Arabia”) removed in Saudi Arabia after a written demand from the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission
  • 2019: “The Last Temptation of Christ,” which is banned in Singapore, removed in the country after written demand from the IMDA
  • 2018: “Cooking on High,” “The Legend of 420” and “Disjointed” removed in Singapore after demand from the IMDA
  • 2017: “Full Metal Jacket” removed in Vietnam after a written demand from the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI)
  • 2017: “Night of the Living Dead,” which is banned in Germany, removed in the country after a written demand from the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM)
  • 2015: “The Bridge,” a documentary film about suicide attempts on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge that is classified as “objectionable” in New Zealand, removed from the country after a written demand from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body

Netflix said it will publish a report each year covering its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework as a benchmark.

More Digital

  • Joker

    Oscars 2020: Best Picture Nominees Ranked by YouTube Trailer Views

    If Oscars voters cast their ballots in line with YouTube movie fans, Joaquin Phoenix-starrer “Joker” will be the winner on Sunday. Of course, the box-office success and general popularity of a film has very little relation to its chances of winning a trophy at the Academy Awards. Odds-makers and other prognosticators (including Variety‘s Marc Malkin) [...]

  • The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah

    ViacomCBS to Expand CBS All Access Streaming Platform With More Cable Content

    ViacomCBS plans to expand and possibly rebrand the CBS All Access subscription service with more content from MTV, Comedy Central and other traditional Viacom cable channels. ViacomCBS is expected to unveil a broader streaming strategy on its Feb. 20 earnings call, which will mark the company’s first financial report since the reunion of Viacom and [...]

  • BoJack Horseman Season 5

    Netflix Finally Allows Viewers to Turn Off Autoplay for Previews

    Netflix viewers rejoice! The streaming service has announced it is now allowing subscribers to turn off the autoplay function for previews; the bane of so many existences which makes clips pop up instantly on the homepage and while scrolling over a show or movie. Netflix has provided the option to disable autoplay of the next [...]

  • Kalamatas Kitchen

    Imagine Kids+Family Secures Rights to 'Kalamata's Kitchen' Franchise

    Imagine Kids+Family has cut a deal for rights to the children’s book and digital franchise “Kalamata’s Kitchen.” The property was born in 2018 as a series of self-published books by co-creators Sarah Thomas and Derek Wallace. The pair have since inked a book deal with Random House Children’s Books for more titles to come in [...]

  • WWE

    WWE Stock Slammed as Wrestling Giant Misses on Q4 Revenue, WWE Network Subscribers Drop

    WWE shares plummeted for the second time in a week after the company reported earnings that missed Wall Street’s expectations for total revenue. The company also disclosed a decline in live ticket sales to its events and a big drop in subscribers to its WWE Network subscription streaming service. WWE also said it was considering [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad