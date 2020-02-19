×

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ New Book Title, Release Date Announced

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reed Hastings seen on day one of Summit LA17 in Downtown Los Angeles's Historic Broadway Theater District, in Los AngelesSummit LA17, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Reed Hastings is promising to share the untold story about how Netflix shifted its culture a decade ago — and pivoted from a DVD-by-mail company to a streaming giant — in a new book due out this spring.

“No Rule Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention,” is set to be released May 12, 2020. Hastings co-wrote the book with business professor Erin Meyer, bestselling author of “The Culture Map.” The 320-page book is being published by Penguin Press and was originally targeted for 2019 release.

In “No Rule Rules,” Hastings describes his philosophy and management principles of rejecting conventional wisdom — and installing a corporate culture in which “adequate performance gets a generous severance and hard work is irrelevant.” Netflix’s famously unsentimental approach to firing employees has raised controversy and complaints from some former company employees.

The book draws on hundreds of interviews with current Netflix employees, and includes “never-before-told stories” from Hastings’ career, according to the publisher.

Hastings announced the book’s title and release date on social media Wednesday. The hardcover version of the book carries a list price of $28.

Popular on Variety

Hastings has a net worth of $4.9 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. He co-founded Netflix in 1997 and led the company’s initial public offering in 2002.

More Digital

  • Reed Hastings seen on day one

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' New Book Title, Release Date Announced

    Reed Hastings is promising to share the untold story about how Netflix shifted its culture a decade ago — and pivoted from a DVD-by-mail company to a streaming giant — in a new book due out this spring. “No Rule Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention,” is set to be released May 12, 2020. [...]

  • A-ha - Take On Me Video

    A-ha's 'Take on Me' Tops 1 Billion YouTube Views, Second '80s Video to Hit Milestone

    Norwegian synthpop trio A-ha’s “Take On Me” has joined YouTube’s billion-views club. The iconic video from A-ha, which combines live action with pencil-sketch animation, is only the second song from the 1980s to reach the elite YouTube milestone, after Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” crested the one-billion-views mark last fall (and currently has [...]

  • Terms and Conditions

    YouTube Drives Into Feature Doc Space With Brian Hill's 'Terms and Conditions' (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube is driving into the feature documentary space with a bold new film on drill music from one of the U.K.’s most celebrated documentarians. The controversial genre represented in the Brian Hill-directed “Terms and Conditions: A U.K. Drill Story” has become inadvertently associated with violence and knife-crime in the U.K., and marks a daring step [...]

  • America Ferrera Gentrified Variety

    With ‘Gentefied,’ America Ferrera Brings a Series Unlike Any Other to Netflix

    America Ferrera had directed before, but not like this. She and her crew were shooting scenes from a massive burner party — think a miniature Burning Man, complete with drugs and costumes and bad dancing — for Netflix’s upcoming series “Gentefied.” Though she wouldn’t appear on camera, Ferrera was dressed for the occasion in a [...]

  • Alamo Drafthouse LA

    Alamo Drafthouse Unveils Monthly Subscription Service

    Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based cinema chain that popularized in-theater dining, is offering a subscription service to rival the AMCs and Regals of the exhibition industry. The company unveiled Season Pass, a monthly program that will be available to patrons in its 41 locations across the country. Season Pass will provide one regularly priced ticket per [...]

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Traditional Pay-TV Operators Lost 6 Million Subscribers in 2019 as Cord-Cutting Picks Up Speed

    The U.S. satellite and cable TV business declined at an unprecedented rate last year — with traditional pay-TV providers dropping a staggering 6 million customers, a 7% year-over-year decline. In the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, traditional TV distributors lost around 1.5 million subs, dropping to about 83 million total at year-end, according to estimates [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    ‘Onward’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending with “Onward.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $4.99 million through Sunday for 784 national ad airings on 35 networks. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad