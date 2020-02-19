Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ New Book Title, Release Date Announced

Reed Hastings is promising to share the untold story about how Netflix shifted its culture a decade ago — and pivoted from a DVD-by-mail company to a streaming giant — in a new book due out this spring.

“No Rule Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention,” is set to be released May 12, 2020. Hastings co-wrote the book with business professor Erin Meyer, bestselling author of “The Culture Map.” The 320-page book is being published by Penguin Press and was originally targeted for 2019 release.

In “No Rule Rules,” Hastings describes his philosophy and management principles of rejecting conventional wisdom — and installing a corporate culture in which “adequate performance gets a generous severance and hard work is irrelevant.” Netflix’s famously unsentimental approach to firing employees has raised controversy and complaints from some former company employees.

The book draws on hundreds of interviews with current Netflix employees, and includes “never-before-told stories” from Hastings’ career, according to the publisher.

Hastings announced the book’s title and release date on social media Wednesday. The hardcover version of the book carries a list price of $28.

New book. May 12th. "NO RULES RULES: Netflix & the Culture of Reinvention" @ErinMeyerINSEAD and I wrote it to share how Netflix culture helped us transform from DVD service to streaming entertainment pioneer. More at https://t.co/94HOHDad8U pic.twitter.com/p51QTSFWNm — Reed Hastings (@reedhastings) February 19, 2020

Hastings has a net worth of $4.9 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. He co-founded Netflix in 1997 and led the company’s initial public offering in 2002.