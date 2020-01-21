Netflix Adds 8.8 Million Subscribers in Q4, Cites Competition for Lower U.S. Gains

Netflix beat its forecast for overall subscriber additions for the fourth quarter of 2019, while it brought in fewer than expected U.S. streaming customers.

The company added a net 420,000 streaming customers in the U.S. and 6.26 million overseas in the year-end 2019 quarter. Netflix had previously forecast a total of 7.6 million paid net adds for Q4 (600,000 in the U.S. and 7.0 million internationally).

Netflix posted revenue of $5.47 billion and earnings per share of $1.30. Analysts on average had expected $5.45 billion in revenue and EPS of 53 cents.

The company ended 2019 with 167 million streaming customers worldwide (including 61 million in the U.S.). Shares of Netflix dipped 1.2% in after-hours trading.

“Our low membership growth in [the U.S. and Canada] is probably due to our recent price changes and to U.S. competitive launches,” the company said in its quarterly shareholder letter.

Netflix said it had Q4 record paid net adds in Europe/Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions.

In the fourth quarter, Netflix faced the launch of a vigorous new streaming entrant in Disney Plus, which bowed in the U.S., Canada and a few other territories in November, signing up an estimated 24 million users in less than a month. Major players marching into the direct-to-consumer streaming space this year include WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Netflix originals released in Q4 included several awards contenders: Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci; “The Two Popes” starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce; and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Original series that premiered in the quarter included “The Crown” Season 3 and live-action fantasy series “The Witcher.”

