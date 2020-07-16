Netflix Reels in 10 Million Subscribers in Q2 as Coronavirus Tailwinds Continue

Netflix again saw a boom from COVID-19 lockdowns, packing on 10.1 million net new streaming subscribers in the second quarter — easily setting a new Q2 record for the company. But a lighter-than-expected Q3 forecast and an earnings miss sent the stock down in after-hours trading.

The results topped Netflix’s prior forecast of 7.5 million paid-subscriber adds in the period, though several analysts had predicted an even bigger haul. The streamer ended Q2 2020 with 193 million paid members worldwide.

In announcing Q2 results, the company also said longtime content chief Ted Sarandos has been promoted to co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings, who said the change was part of Netflix’s long-range succession planning.

Netflix’s historically volatile stock dropped more than 11% in after-hours trading Thursday. Investors may have been expecting an even bigger burst of subscribers for Q2, while the company forecast adding just 2.5 million customers in the third quarter — well below Wall Street expectations of at least 5 million. Note that Netflix shares last week closed at an all-time high after very bullish analyst crystal-balling heading into the earnings report.

Netflix also missed expectations for net income. The company posted revenue of $6.15 billion (up 25% year over year) and net income of $1.59 per share. Wall Street analysts on average had pegged the company’s Q2 revenue coming in at $6.08 billion and earnings per share of $1.81.

“We live in uncertain times with restrictions on what we can do socially and many people are turning to

entertainment for relaxation, connection, comfort and stimulation,” the company said in its quarterly shareholder letter.

In the second half of 2020 — after adding 26 million paid net adds in the first half of the year — “we expect less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year,” the company said. “As we navigate these turbulent circumstances, we’re focused on our members by continuing to improve the quality of our service and bringing new films and shows to people’s screens.”