Original ‘Jurassic Park’ Trilogy Will Leave Netflix After Two-Month Window

Dino come, dino go: The first three “Jurassic Park” films will roll off Netflix’s U.S. service at the end of September, just two months after the streamer got its talons on the Universal fan-favorite trilogy.

Meanwhile, Netflix has set a Sept. 18 premiere date for DreamWorks Animation’s “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” a new animated series set within the same timeline as 2015’s “Jurassic World” blockbuster.

Netflix became the U.S. streaming home for first “Jurassic Park” films as of Aug. 1, after NBCUniversal’s Peacock got just a 17-day window on the titles after that service’s national debut. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the three movies — 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” and 2001’s “Jurassic Park III” — will expire on Sept. 30. (A Universal rep didn’t respond to an inquiry about where the titles might be available on streaming after that date.)

It appears as if Netflix carved out the two-month window on the “Jurassic Park” films, at least in part, to promote the new “Jurassic World”-based animated series.

In any case, the 60-day streaming run Netflix negotiated for first three “Jurassic Park” movies continues the pandemic-accelerated trend of brand-name library titles bouncing around streaming services. For example, the eight “Harry Potter” films will disappear from HBO Max on Aug. 25 (after three months on the service), and will apparate on Peacock starting this October on both free and paid tiers.

Industry execs say windows of 1-2 months on catalog tiles are now common, as studios look to maximize sales of their libraries in the absence of new product while streaming outlets are looking for content they can promote as “new” on their services.

The first two movies in the “Jurassic Park” series were directed by Steven Spielberg. The original movie starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, while in the sequel Goldblum reprised his role from the first film alongside Julianne Moore and Pete Postlethwaite. “Jurassic Park III,” directed by Joe Johnston, featured the return of Sam Neill starring against William H. Macy and Téa Leoni.

Universal is set to reunite Dern, Goldblum and Neill for “Jurassic World 3,” currently scheduled for a June 21, 2021, release.

In the forthcoming Netflix original series “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” a group of six teenagers are chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded — and they’ll have to band together to survive. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s “Jurassic World.” Universal’s DreamWorks Animation is producing “Camp Cretaceous” under its multiyear agreement with Netflix for original animated kids and family programming.

Pictured: Universal’s “Jurassic Park III”