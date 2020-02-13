×

Netflix Is Free Streaming ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ Borrowing Premium TV’s Sampling Strategy

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
To All Of The Boys I've Loved Before
CREDIT: Awesomeness Films

Netflix is hoping to convert fans of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” into subscribers — if they’re not already — by letting anyone stream the YA rom-com movie for free for a limited time.

The original 2018 movie is free to watch (no Netflix subscription required) now through March 9 in the U.S. and select international markets at netflix.com/toalltheboys. The company’s goal? To encourage viewers to subscribe (or resubscribe) to Netflix to watch the sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” with stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprising their roles, which was released Feb. 12 (timed to hit around Valentine’s Day).

It’s not clear how many incremental subscribers Netflix may woo with the promo. But it appears to be the first time the streamer is using such a free “sampling” strategy, a tactic that has been selectively employed for years by premium cable TV services like HBO and Showtime to whet the appetites of would-be subscribers.

For Netflix, the move is a low-risk way to remind people of the sequel and, ideally, get them to sign up as paying members for longer than it takes to watch “P.S. I Still Love You.” The new movie is a crowd-pleaser, Variety‘s Peter Debruge wrote in his review, calling it “a fan-service sequel that substitutes wish fulfillment for relatability.”

Popular on Variety

The “All the Boys” movie series, produced by ViacomCBS’s Awesomeness Films, is a hugely popular franchise for Netflix — although how big, exactly, is not totally clear, as the company has only doled out data points selectively.

Netflix said “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” was one of its three most-rewatched original movies of 2018 (along with teen rom-com “The Kissing Booth” and “Roxanne Roxanne,” a biopic about rapper/hip-hop artist Roxanne Shanté). According to Netflix, almost 50% of viewers who watched “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” rewatched it at least once.

A third installment in the series, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean” is in production. The movies are based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy that follows the romantic entanglements of high schooler Lara Jean (Condor).

More Digital

  • Sonic the Hedgehog Movie

    ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Ads placed for the video game film adaptation had an estimated media value of $4.27 million through Sunday for 1,126 national ad [...]

  • Superman and Lois The CW

    Pilot Season Slows Down as Broadcast Networks Rethink Strategy in Streaming Era

    Now more than ever, the broadcast networks are feeling the need to change up their typical pilot season strategy.  With existing streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon and new competitors like HBO Max and Peacock developing shows year-round, the broadcasters are slowly but surely shifting their plans to include more off-cycle pickups.  [...]

  • Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television,

    Amazon's Mike Hopkins Hire Signals Company's Enhanced Commitment to Entertainment

    In a sign that Amazon is enmeshing itself even further into the entertainment industry, Jeff Bezos is adding one of Hollywood’s own to his inner circle. Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television’s chairman of the past two and a half years, is decamping from the studio to become senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon [...]

  • Any Given Wednesday With Bill Simmons

    Spotify Is Paying Up to $196 Million in Cash to Acquire Bill Simmons' The Ringer

    Spotify disclosed that it will pay upwards of $196 million for The Ringer, the podcast and media company founded by Bill Simmons. The streaming music and audio company said it entered into a deal to acquire Bill Simmons Media Group for between €130 million and €180 million in cash (approximately $141 million to $196 million [...]

  • People walk past posters announcing the

    Coronavirus Fears Lead to Mobile World Congress Cancellation

    MADRID — The Mobile World Congress, Europe’s largest telecom conference scheduled to take place Feb. 24-27, has been cancelled after more than a dozen participating companies announced they would not be sending delegates for fear of the spread of coronavirus. By Wednesday afternoon, more than a dozen companies had already pulled out, including Amazon, Nokia, [...]

  • Naomi Osaka of Japan in action

    Netflix to Serve Documentary Series on Naomi Osaka Japanese Tennis Ace

    Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is set as the subject of a Netflix documentary series. The series will cover Osaka’s pivotal year, from the US Open in August last year, on tour as Osaka plays in each of this year’s Grand Slam tournaments, and prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Netflix did not disclose a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad