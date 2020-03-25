×

Netflix Experiences Temporary Outages Across U.S., Europe

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

UPDATED: Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable Wednesday to some users for about an hour, the company confirmed.

“Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, sent at about 1:35 p.m. ET. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

According to website DownDetector, user complaints of problems accessing Netflix spiked a little after 12:30 p.m. ET. The site showed error reports across the U.S. in the Northeast, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest and Texas, as well as parts of Northern Europe. About 41% of the issues reported were related to having “no connection” to Netflix, and another 34% were related to problems with video streaming. The reports of problems with Netflix on DownDetector had largely subsided by 1:30 p.m. ET.

Netflix users on social media had said they were seeing error messages when they tried to access Netflix, including “Error NSES-500,” which the company says on its help site “typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service.” In a tweet responding to a customer reporting an error message, Netflix’s customer-support team said, “We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix.”

The issues cropped up as millions of people across the U.S. and Europe are homebound during the coronavirus crisis, with usage of video-streaming services surging in the past week. For example, AT&T said it had record-high levels of Netflix traffic on March 20-21.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Moviefone - Cleveland O’Neal III

    Meet Moviefone's New Owner: 'Made in Hollywood' Producer Cleveland O’Neal III

    The buyer of Moviefone — who snapped up the site for the fire-sale price of $1 million in a bankruptcy auction — has now come forward: It’s Cleveland O’Neal III, creator and producer of syndicated daytime entertainment show “Made in Hollywood.” O’Neal’s holding company Born in Cleveland LLC was the winning bidder last week in [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Experiences Temporary Outages Across U.S., Europe

    UPDATED: Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable Wednesday to some users for about an hour, the company confirmed. “Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, sent at about 1:35 p.m. ET. [...]

  • Juliette Binoche The Good Wife Movie

    Italy, France, Spain Grapple With Streaming Future to Combat Coronavirus Economic Damage

    With Italy, France and Spain in full lockdown in the face of the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak, their respective film industries are preparing to take exceptional measures that could limit the anticipated economic damage by opening themselves up to an uncharted gamble in streaming. To date, dozens of film releases have been postponed to between July and October [...]

  • Olympics Deferral Plucks Feathers From NBCUniversal's

    Olympics Deferral Plucks Feathers From NBCUniversal's Peacock

    Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new video streaming service, now has one fewer of its crown jewels to drive it into homes across the U.S. this summer when it’s rolling out nationwide. That became clear yesterday when International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe announced that the Tokyo Olympic Games (originally [...]

  • Helen Sou

    Viu Adds Mediacorp, GMM Grammy Deals to Increase Asian Content Focus

    Multi-territory Asian streamer Viu has struck a new content supply with Singapore’s MediaCorp, and extended its existing three-year-old arrangement with Thailand’s GMM Grammy. Viu enjoyed initial success with carriage of Korean content to a hungry Asian region. It is now diversifying its focus to include more Chinese-language and Thai shows. The GMM Grammy agreement allows [...]

  • Spotify to Raise Up to $20

    Spotify to Raise Up to $20 Million for Coronavirus Relief for Music Community

    Spotify today announced a pair of initiatives to support the creative community in the wake of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the most immediate of which is a plan not only to donate to relief organizations — beginning with MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians — but to match donations made via its website [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad