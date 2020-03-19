×

Netflix, Other Streamers Urged to Degrade Video Quality to Conserve Internet Bandwidth

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Illustration of the video streaming company Netflix. Logo Netflix on the keyboard of a remote control in front of a TV.Netflix, Belgium - 01 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Isopix/Shutterstock

A top European Union official called on Netflix and other streaming-video services to reduce video quality to standard-definition format — forgoing HD for now — so that internet networks don’t get overloaded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet Wednesday, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said he spoke with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about the issue, lobbying to have the company switch to SD “when HD is not necessary.” Breton’s concern: With millions of people working from home amid the crisis, broadband networks may get congested.

“Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix,” Breton wrote. “To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome. Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary.”

A Netflix rep confirmed to CNN that Hastings spoke with the EU commissioner but the company did not indicate whether it would switch to standard-definition streaming video by default. The Netflix CEO was scheduled to speak again to Breton on Thursday.

Streaming TV shows or movies on Netflix uses about 1 gigabyte of data per hour for each stream of standard definition video, and up to 3 GB per hour for each stream of HD video, according to the company.

“Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time,” a Netflix representative said in the statement to CNN. “We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our Open Connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

Like other streaming services, Netflix uses an adaptive bit rate (ABR) method for streaming video that by default automatically adjusts to deliver the highest possible quality based on a customer’s current internet connection speed and network conditions. Users also can manually set video quality to lower levels to conserve bandwidth.

Over the last several years, Netflix has consistently been the biggest consumer of broadband capacity as a percentage of overall usage. In the first half of 2019, Netflix accounted for 12.6% of the total downstream volume of traffic across the entire internet, per a report by network equipment vendor Sandvine.

But in recent days, YouTube has eclipsed Netflix in the rankings, sometimes by as much as twice the volume of internet traffic, according to preliminary findings from Sandvine issued Wednesday. The company tracks bandwidth-consumption trends using data from internet service provider customers worldwide (excluding China and India).

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Webby Awards canceled

    Webby Awards 2020 Show Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators, has canceled its 24th annual awards show, becoming the latest event to be nixed in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The kudos-fest had been scheduled to take place May 11, 2020, in New York City. However, the Webby Awards will still be handed [...]

  • Hulu on Comcast Xfinity X1 Flex

    Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

    Hulu is at long last coming to Comcast Cable customers’ set-top boxes. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers access only to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV package given that Comcast offers its own TV bundles. Starting Thursday (March 19), [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix, Other Streamers Urged to Degrade Video Quality to Conserve Internet Bandwidth

    A top European Union official called on Netflix and other streaming-video services to reduce video quality to standard-definition format — forgoing HD for now — so that internet networks don’t get overloaded during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet Wednesday, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said he spoke with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings [...]

  • Amazon warehouse

    Amazon Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection by U.S. Warehouse Employee

    An Amazon worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company’s first known case in the U.S. for a warehouse employee. Amazon has temporarily shut down the Queens warehouse, coming as the e-commerce giant has been struggling to meet a surge of online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. [...]

  • Japanese public broadcaster NHK

    Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home. The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad