Netflix Launches ‘Black Lives Matter’ Collection of Movies, TV Shows and Documentaries

Netflix is promoting a new “Black Lives Matter” collection to U.S. subscribers, featuring over 45 titles about racial injustice and the experience of Black Americans.

Movies, TV shows and documentaries in the Black Lives Matter collection include Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” (releasing Friday, June 12); Ava DuVernay’s “13th” and “When They See Us”; “Mudbound”; “Orange Is the New Black”; “Dear White People”; and Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning “Moonlight.”

Netflix began displaying a popup screen (pictured above) featuring the Black Lives Matter collection Wednesday when users first logged in to the service on web or connected-TV devices. The streamer also added the collection to users’ notifications.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,'” Netflix said in a tweet. ”With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

The collection can be accessed through Netflix’s main menu and via the netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.

Two weeks ago, Netflix was among the first media and entertainment companies to announce support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and ensuing nationwide protests for equality and criminal-justice reform.

“To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter,” Netflix said in a May 30 tweet. “We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.” To date, the post has more than 1 million likes and has been retweeted more than 230,000 times.