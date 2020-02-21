×

NBCUniversal in Talks to Buy Walmart’s Vudu

VUDU logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vudu

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is looking to add some Vudu into its streaming-video mix.

The media conglomerate is in talks to buy Vudu, the Walmart-owned entertainment rental, download and free-streaming service, sources confirm to Variety. It’s unclear what the terms of the pact would be or the timing. News of NBCU’s interest in Vudu was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The speculation is that NBCU would merge Vudu with Fandango Now, the online-video transaction site that’s part of ticketing service Fandango (after it bought M-Go in 2016). It would boost NBCU’s digital-video presence as it preps the launch of Peacock, a streaming service that will have a hybrid free and paid model, stocked with originals and licensed content (including “The Office”).

NBCU declined to comment.

Asked for comment, a Walmart rep said, “I can share that we’ve built Vudu into an incredibly strong business, with an installed base of more than 100 million devices across America. We’re constantly having conversations with partners but we don’t share details of those discussions.”

Walmart, which acquired Vudu in 2010 for $100 million, in 2016 began offering free, ad-supported library content to its service. Word that Walmart was shopping Vudu surfaced last fall in a report from The Information.

Popular on Variety

Vudu largely has maintained distinct operations from Walmart. Vudu is based in Sunnyvale, Calif., while the retailer’s Walmart.com and e-commerce teams are based in San Bruno (right next to YouTube’s campus). Vudu is headed by EVP and general manager Jeremy Verba, the former CEO of eHarmony who joined the company in 2014.

