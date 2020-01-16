NBCU’s Peacock Pricing and Launch Date Announced

Peacock will unfold its tail feathers this spring for Comcast customers — and will launch widely across the U.S. this summer.

The streaming service from Comcast and NBCUniversal will be available April 15 for Comcast’s Xfinity TV and broadband customers. It will debut nationally July 15, including a free, ad-supported version of Peacock that carries about half the content.

Pricing tiers for the service are as follows:

Peacock Premium: With a total of 15,000 hours of live and on-demand content, this tier will be available to Comcast Xfinity TV and broadband subscribers (via Flex) and Cox Communications customers — with ads — for no additional charge. The company expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months. Comcast and Cox customers can upgrade to a zero-ads version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5 per month.

Peacock Premium is available for $10 per month for no ads and $5 monthly with ads for those who don’t have service through a Peacock-affiliated TV or broadband provider.

Peacock Free: Free, ad-supported option will have some 7,500 hours of programming, including next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast TV series; full runs of older series; movies; daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content; select episodes of Peacock originals and tentpole series; and curated genre channels like “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

Peacock will offer more than 600 movies and 400 series, as well as live and on-demand content across news, sports, late night, and reality TV.

“This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,” NBCU chairman Steve Burke said in announcing the rollout plan. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.”

Comcast and NBCU announced the details at an investor event Thursday at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

Comcast has projected investing $2 billion into Peacock over 2020 and 2021, and the company expects the streamer to be unprofitable for the first five years.

Peacock will take flight in an increasingly crowded direct-to-consumer video space. It will battle for share against Netflix — the 800-pound gorilla in subscription VOD today — as well as Disney’s Hulu and recently bowed Disney Plus; Amazon’s Prime Video; Apple TV Plus; Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s Quibi (coming in April); WarnerMedia’s HBO Max (set for a May 2020 debut); and numerous others.

Peacock’s hybrid business model differs from pure-play subscription video-on-demand players like Netflix or Apple TV Plus. Comcast and NBCU are looking to generate dual revenue streams through subscription fees and ads (as Hulu does). In addition, Peacock is a vehicle to support Comcast’s declining pay-TV biz, and it’s also designed to deliver a monetizable over-the-top video service to cord-cutters who have Xfinity Internet.

There’s a shakeout looming in subscription VOD, as the booming number of options threatens to overwhelm consumers — forcing them to pick which ones they will stick with longer-term.

On average, U.S. consumers are willing to subscribe to a maximum of four streaming services and pay an average of $42 per month for them, according to data from consulting and research firm Magid. One-third of consumers say they struggle with managing their video subscriptions, Magid’s research shows, so the arrival of more streaming services is bound to increase the sense of subscription fatigue and frustration.