Naomi Campbell Signs With Studio71 Digital Network

Model, actor and activist Naomi Campbell is teaming up with Studio71 to grow and diversify her digital content portfolio.

Under the partnership, Studio71 will help Campbell to curate and amplify her content with regard to ad sales, channel optimization, and brand partnerships across various platforms including YouTube, where she has 440,000 subscribers, and Facebook, where she has 1.9 million followers. In April, Campbell launched interview series “No Filter with Naomi” on YouTube.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Studio71 as I further develop projects in the media space and look forward to sharing my creative ideas with the masses in the very near future,” Campbell said in a statement.

Campbell also is represented by Steven Grossman and Alex Kovacs from Untitled Entertainment and Light Switch Digital, while Portal A and Westbrook Inc. are her content production partners.

Studio71’s roster of digital creators includes Lilly Singh, the LaBrant Family, Michelle Khare, Mayim Bialik, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Matt Barker, Studio71’s senior director of talent relations, is overseeing Campbell’s digital portfolio at the company.

“Naomi is doing something really special that she’s not done before. She understands the importance of content and has assumed a responsibility to connect with her audience in a meaningful and authentic way, like only she can,” Joseph Marchese, SVP and co-head of talent at Studio71, said in a statement.

Guests in “No Filter with Naomi” have included Rev. Al Sharpton, Opal Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Anna Wintour, Adut Akech and Karlie Kloss. Campbell, born in London, has fronted more than 1,000 magazines, including being the first Black model to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

Studio71 is a unit of Red Arrow Studios, which is owned by European media company ProSiebenSat.1 Media.