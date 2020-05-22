Film Streaming Service MUBI Launches Library Section

Streaming service MUBI, which offers a limited curated selection of films, has introduced a new section called Library, allowing members to rediscover hundreds of films that previously featured on its site.

The Library section is available to subscribers at no additional cost. The collection spans MUBI releases, past specials, retrospectives, double bills and other exclusives.

The full collection of films are available to view on mubi.com/library, and films will vary per country. In the U.K. the section includes Kantemir Balagov’s “Beanpole,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir,” Claire Denis’ “High Life,” and Krzysztof Kieślowski’s “The Double Life of Véronique.”

The Library section will sit alongside MUBI’s Now Showing section, which will continue to introduce a new film every day and remain the destination for brand new content coming on to the streaming service.

Library is available on the web, but will come to iOS and Android apps soon.