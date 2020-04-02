×

MTV Orders Fast-Turnaround Digital Gameshow Hosted Remotely by Charlotte Crosby

CREDIT: MTV International

MTV International has ordered a fast-turnaround live and interactive digital gameshow series designed to entertain viewers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, hosted by reality TV star Charlotte Crosby.

The “MTV Game Night With Charlotte Crosby,” consisting of six 30-minute episodes, will stream live from Crosby’s home on a weekly basis from 8.30 P.M. Thursday across MTV International’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The series will be remotely produced by ViacomCBS Digital Studios International using cloud-based platforms Grabyo and Zoom.

Each week, Crosby will film herself live from home, conducting quizzes, games and challenges that audiences can play along with at home.

In each episode, Crobsy will also be joined by a number of her celebrity friends from their homes via video link, who will also be competing in the games.

Viewers will be able to interact with Charlotte during the live stream, posting comments, likes and putting questions to her for the celebrities. Guest stars confirmed to participate include “Geordie Shore’s” Sophie Kasaei and “TOWIE’s” Bobby Norris.

Crosby is known from her appearances in MTV’s “Geordie Shore” and for winning the 12th series of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the U.K. in 2017. She has also worked with MTV on “The Charlotte Show” and “Just Tattoo of Us.”

“It’s so important to be able to adapt at a moment’s notice, and it’s never been more critical than at this particularly strange and trying time. From their couches around the U.K., our incredible team is creating content remotely that we know our audience will love,” said Kerry Taylor, EVP, ViacomCBS Networks International Entertainment & Youth brands.

MTV says that in the coming weeks it will also be commissioning a number of fast-turnaround short-form series with five-minute episodes, featuring a variety of reality TV faces. The content will sit across MTV’s international network of digital and social platforms. The first series, launching Friday, will feature “Geordie Shore’s” Nathan Henry conducting a parody of a virtual language lesson, teaching viewers at home how to speak fluent “Geordie,” the dialect used in the Northern English city Newcastle.

All of the digital activity falls under ViacomCBS Network International’s coronavirus campaign #AloneTogether.

