MoviePass Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy

Todd Spangler

MoviePass card
CREDIT: Darron Cummings/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Helios and Matheson Analytics, which owns the defunct MoviePass cinema-subscription service, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

The company disclosed the move in an SEC filing dated Jan. 28, when Helios and Mathenson filed the petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code essentially dissolves an entity, whose assets are sold off to repay creditors (unlike Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in which a company seeks to renegotiate with creditors).

The bankruptcy filing comes after MoviePass in September 2019 notified remaining subscribers that it would be shutting down indefinitely because “its efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date.”

Ted Farnsworth, the former Helios and Matheson CEO who engineered the 2016 acquisition of MoviePass, had submitted an offer to buy the New York-based company but obviously that didn’t come to pass.

With the bankruptcy filing, Helios and Matheson board members Prathap Singh, Gavriel Ralbag, Muralikrishna Gadiyaram and Joseph Fried resigned. In addition, interim CEO Parthasarathy Krishnan, interim CFO Robert Damon resigned.

