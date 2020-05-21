Diplo, Zhu, A-Trak to Headline Minecraft Music Festival Electric Blockaloo

Diplo, Zhu, A-Trak and many others will perform at Electric Blockaloo, a virtual festival taking place on Minecraft June 25-28. Produced by Rave Family, stage hosts include Diplo’s Higher Ground, A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold, Claude VonStroke’s DirtyBird Records, Zhu Presents: Blacklizt and Claptone’s Masquerade, along with label collectives including Desert Hearts as well as Circus Records and Lost Resort Presents: TokiMonsta’s Young Art Records. The full lineup appears below.
According to the announcement, attendees will be able to explore venues that include a recreation of Dunder Mifflin’s office space, Red Blocks, a nod to the famed amphitheater, a Dirtybird Campout complete with camp games, a replica of the famed Pacific North West venue The Gorge and other games, prizes and hidden easter eggs.
As the coronavirus pandemic has put the entire live-entertainment business in lockdown, Minecraft is one of the multiple platforms, also including Fortnite and others, that concerts have moved to. In February 2019, Marshmello broke the mold with the first ever Fortnite concert which drew some 10 million viewers and inspired the likes of Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 and, most recently, Travis Scott to elevate the concept and monetize it. In the case of Scott, his April 23 appearance on Fortnite reached 12.3 million people and launched a new song straight to the top of the charts, in addition to moving merch specially created for the Epic Games collaboration. Last month Minecraft hosted the Square Garden festival, organized by 100 Gecs and featuring Charli XCX, Benny Blanco and others.
To attend Electric Blockaloo, fans need to get on an artist’s guest list via a link that artists will share. With this special code, they’ll be able to get into the Rave Family club. Once they’re in, they simply pay the cover (GA or VIP) and get all-access to artist-curated Minecraft servers, Discord channels, exclusive streams, and special releases.
Electric Blockaloo will be available on both java and Bedrock version of Minecraft. For festival fam not familiar with Minecraft, the Rave Family Training Camp will be available to ticket holders in the run up to the festival.
Electric Blockaloo is the first in a series of Minecraft focused electronic music events that Rave Family will produce, forthcoming events include Mad Decent, 100 Gecs and more.
Electric Blockaloo
June 25 – 28 2020
10 am EST – 6am EST daily
18+
Stage Hosts in Alphabetical Order:
A-Trak Presents: Fool’s Gold
All Day I Dream
Anjunablocks
Anna Agency: 25 Years of Legacy
Bedouin Presents: Saga
Bingo Players Presents: Hysteria
Boogie T’s Drama Club
Borgore Presents: Buygore
Breakbeat Science Old Skool Jungle
Circus Records
Claptone the Masquerade
Colorize Presents: colorscapes
Cut Snake & Mates
Desert Hearts
Diplo Presents: Higher Ground
Dirtybird Bass Lodge & Birdhouse
Getter Presents: Shred Collective
GRiZ is planning something super awesome
Gravedancer
Gryffin Presents: Elevate
Jamie Jones Presents: Paradise
Jauz Presents: BITE THIS!
Justin Martin x Christian Martin x ARDALAN present: What To Do x Trippy Ass Technologies x Ardy Pardy
La Fleur Presents: Power Plant
Lane 8 Presents: This Never Happened
Lee Foss: Repopulate Mars
Lost Resort Presents: TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Sound
LP Giobbi Presents: Femme House
Mammoth Music Group
Nicole Moudaber Presents: IN THE MOOD
Noizu Presents: techne
Nora En Pure Presents: Purified
Pixel Terror Presents: Arcadia
RVDIOVCTIVE
Sacha Robotti Presents: slothacid
Snakehips Present: Fly High
Soul Clap Presents:House of E-Funk
Space Jesus Presents: Moon Dot
Thumpasaurus Space Barn
Tritonal Presents: Enhanced
Uniiqu3 Presents: PBNJ
Walker & Royce Present: Rules Don’t Apply
WHETHAN PRESENTS: FANTASYCRAFT
ZHU PRESENTS: BLACKLIZT