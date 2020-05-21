Diplo, Zhu, A-Trak to Headline Minecraft Music Festival Electric Blockaloo

Diplo, Zhu, A-Trak and many others will perform at Electric Blockaloo, a virtual festival taking place on Minecraft June 25-28. Produced by Rave Family, stage hosts include Diplo’s Higher Ground, A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold, Claude VonStroke’s DirtyBird Records, Zhu Presents: Blacklizt and Claptone’s Masquerade, along with label collectives including Desert Hearts as well as Circus Records and Lost Resort Presents: TokiMonsta’s Young Art Records. The full lineup appears below.

According to the announcement, attendees will be able to explore venues that include a recreation of Dunder Mifflin’s office space, Red Blocks, a nod to the famed amphitheater, a Dirtybird Campout complete with camp games, a replica of the famed Pacific North West venue The Gorge and other games, prizes and hidden easter eggs.

As the coronavirus pandemic has put the entire live-entertainment business in lockdown, Minecraft is one of the multiple platforms, also including Fortnite and others, that concerts have moved to. In February 2019, Marshmello broke the mold with the first ever Fortnite concert which drew some 10 million viewers and inspired the likes of Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 and, most recently, Travis Scott to elevate the concept and monetize it. In the case of Scott, his April 23 appearance on Fortnite reached 12.3 million people and launched a new song straight to the top of the charts, in addition to moving merch specially created for the Epic Games collaboration. Last month Minecraft hosted the Square Garden festival, organized by 100 Gecs and featuring Charli XCX, Benny Blanco and others.

To attend Electric Blockaloo, fans need to get on an artist’s guest list via a link that artists will share. With this special code, they’ll be able to get into the Rave Family club. Once they’re in, they simply pay the cover (GA or VIP) and get all-access to artist-curated Minecraft servers, Discord channels, exclusive streams, and special releases.

Electric Blockaloo will be available on both java and Bedrock version of Minecraft. For festival fam not familiar with Minecraft, the Rave Family Training Camp will be available to ticket holders in the run up to the festival.

Electric Blockaloo is the first in a series of Minecraft focused electronic music events that Rave Family will produce, forthcoming events include Mad Decent, 100 Gecs and more.

Electric Blockaloo

June 25 – 28 2020

10 am EST – 6am EST daily

18+

Stage Hosts in Alphabetical Order:

A-Trak Presents: Fool’s Gold

All Day I Dream

Anjunablocks

Anna Agency: 25 Years of Legacy

Bedouin Presents: Saga

Bingo Players Presents: Hysteria

Boogie T’s Drama Club

Borgore Presents: Buygore

Breakbeat Science Old Skool Jungle

Circus Records

Claptone the Masquerade

Colorize Presents: colorscapes

Cut Snake & Mates

Desert Hearts

Diplo Presents: Higher Ground

Dirtybird Bass Lodge & Birdhouse

Getter Presents: Shred Collective

GRiZ is planning something super awesome

Gravedancer

Gryffin Presents: Elevate

Jamie Jones Presents: Paradise

Jauz Presents: BITE THIS!

Justin Martin x Christian Martin x ARDALAN present: What To Do x Trippy Ass Technologies x Ardy Pardy

La Fleur Presents: Power Plant

Lane 8 Presents: This Never Happened

Lee Foss: Repopulate Mars

Lost Resort Presents: TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Sound

LP Giobbi Presents: Femme House

Mammoth Music Group

Nicole Moudaber Presents: IN THE MOOD

Noizu Presents: techne

Nora En Pure Presents: Purified

Pixel Terror Presents: Arcadia

RVDIOVCTIVE

Sacha Robotti Presents: slothacid

Snakehips Present: Fly High

Soul Clap Presents:House of E-Funk

Space Jesus Presents: Moon Dot

Thumpasaurus Space Barn

Tritonal Presents: Enhanced

Uniiqu3 Presents: PBNJ

Walker & Royce Present: Rules Don’t Apply

WHETHAN PRESENTS: FANTASYCRAFT

ZHU PRESENTS: BLACKLIZT