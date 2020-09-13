Microsoft’s Bid for TikTok Rejected by ByteDance

Microsoft’s bid to buy the U.S. operations of the Chinese video app TikTok was rejected on Sunday, the company announced.

The tech giant was seen as a frontrunner to acquire the U.S. assets of the Chinese-owned app after President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening to ban the app unless the assets were sold by Sept. 20. The order came amid an ongoing concern about privacy and security on the Chinese-backed app that has become massively popular with Americans, specifically teens.

“ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the services evolves in these important areas,” Microsoft said in a statement on its corporate blog.

With Microsoft out of the running, software giant Oracle remains as the major candidate to acquire TikTok’s U.S. assets.

Shortly after Trump issues his executive order to ban TikTok, the company filed a lawsuit against the administration, alleging that the ban is “not based on a bona fide national emergency and authorizes the prohibition of activities that have not been found to pose ‘an unusual and extraordinary threat.'”

TikTok argued that Trump falsely claimed concerns about national security as a “pretext for furthering the President’s broader campaign of anti-China rhetoric in the run-up to the U.S. election” and his actions against the company “were heavily politicized.”