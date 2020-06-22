Microsoft Is Shutting Down Mixer and Migrating Streamers to Facebook Gaming; Ninja’s Plans Are TBD

Microsoft has given up trying to compete with Amazon’s Twitch.

On Monday, Microsoft announced that it is shutting down Mixer, its livestreaming gaming service, effective next month. The company struck a deal with Facebook to migrate current livestreamers from Mixer to .

“Ultimately, the success of Partners and streamers on Mixer is dependent on our ability to scale the service for them as quickly and broadly as possible,” Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, wrote in a blog post announcing Mixer’s shutdown.

Continued Spencer, “It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences we want to deliver to gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform.”

Mixer launched in January 2016 as Beam. Later that year Microsoft bought the interactive video-streaming service and renamed it Mixer in 2017. Last year, Mixer’s co-founders Matt Salsamendi and James Boehm left Microsoft.

In the past year, Microsoft had stepped up its efforts to help Mixer compete with Twitch — poaching popular streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek to come to Mixer on an exclusive basis.

In a tweet, Ninja did not commit to where he’ll move his livestreaming now that Mixer is getting deep-sixed. “I love my community and what we built together on Mixer,” Blevins wrote. “I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.” What Shroud plans to do isn’t clear, either.

Xbox’s Spencer said Microsoft will work to “transition the Mixer community over the next few weeks.” Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming.

As part of explaining the reason for shutting down Mixer, Spencer said that the priority for the Xbox division is focusing on titles produced by its 15 game studios, the evolution of Xbox Game Pass, the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X, and Project xCloud, which “we see delivering games to all kinds of screens and windows in your life, including those on Facebook.”

According to Facebook, more than 700 million users per month come to Facebook Gaming play games, watch gaming videos or engage in gaming groups.

“The team at Facebook Gaming is committed to creating tools that empower creators to earn their best living on the platform,” Facebook said in a statement. Facebook Gaming last week announced an expansion of its monetization offerings for creators, including the expansion of Fan Subscriptions to Level Up creators, and live ads to partner creators.