Michelle Obama Sets Launch of First Series on Instagram’s IGTV

Michelle Obama is turning to Instagram’s IGTV video platform with a new series aimed at inspiring young people to plan for college careers by chronicling the experiences of first-year students.

The former First Lady teamed with progressive digital-news outlet ATTN: on “A Year of Firsts,” which will follow students as they navigate their freshman year of higher education. The six-episode series is slated to debut in mid-January and conclude in June 2020.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Michelle Obama said in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

“A Year of Firsts” is produced by ATTN: in partnership with Reach Higher, the organization founded by Mrs. Obama during her time at the White House to inspire and support students to pursue higher education. Reach Higher is now part of Common App, a non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity and integrity in the college-admissions process.

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said in a statement. “This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers.”

ATTN: was an early adopter of IGTV, launching “Here’s the Deal” with Joe Biden in September 2018, marking the first IGTV series with a major U.S. politician.