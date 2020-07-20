Michael Brooks, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, Dies at 37

Michael Brooks, a political commentator who hosted the web series “The Michael Brooks Show” and “The Majority Report,” died of a “sudden medical condition,” the show’s Twitter account announced on Monday. He was 37.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition,” the Twitter statement read. “Michael believed in bringing people together in the struggle for love and justice, fighting for all poor and working people, a struggle that he understood to be global. He knew the only way we could do this was by bringing people together & made his life’s work bringing people from different backgrounds and countries together. We hope you join us in honoring him by continuing that work.”

“The Majority Report” is a daily, political talk show that releases its episodes on YouTube and podcast services like iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio and others. Since 2013, Brooks appeared as a contributor on the show and discussed politics and cultural issues. “The Michael Brooks Show” launched in 2017 with Brooks as the host discussing politics, history and pop culture.

Brooks also appeared as an analyst on Al Jazeera English, Huffington Post and other outlets, according to the show’s website. He also wrote two books, “Against the Web: A Cosmopolitan Answer to the New Right” and “The Buddha’s Playbook,” co-written with Josh Summers.

Brooks’ family will create a foundation in his honor and asked that people treat “all humans with respect and dignity” to honor him.

“It is impossible to capture the impact he had, and he will be missed sorely,” the statement said. “His family and friends want to ensure this work continues and are preparing plans for the best way to ensure this fight continues. His family will release as statement in the near future about plans to keep his work alive by creating a foundation in his honor. While the form it will take is uncertain, Michael’s family desires to keep his work alive and asks all who wish to contribute continue doing so in the usual channels. Now we will honor Michael by treating all humans with respect and dignity.”