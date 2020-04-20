Meghan Markle Teases First Post-Royal Project, ‘Elephant’ on Disney Plus

Meghan Markle gave viewers a look inside her passion project, “Elephant,” a documentary she narrated for Disney Plus.

Markle spoke about “Elephant” Monday on “Good Morning America,” though she didn’t sit for an interview. Along with the clip, “GMA” aired previously recorded footage that Markle filmed with Disney last summer as promotional material.

“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life,” Markle said the footage. “I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.”

“Elephant” is the first project to come from Markle since she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped back from the royal family. The documentary serves as Markle’s return to the small screen, following her starring role on “Suits,” the show she departed when moving across the pond to marry Prince Harry.

“Elephant” debuted on Disney Plus earlier in April, but “GMA” aired the clip this week in honor of Earth Day, which is on Wednesday. In support of the documentary, profits from the proceeds will benefit Elephants Without Borders, an organization close to the former royal couple’s heart that protects the elephants living in Botswana.

“These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are,” Markle continued. “I think they’re a lot more like us than they are different.”

“Elephant” comes as Markle and Prince Harry adjust to their new post-royal life. After a brief stint in Canada, the couple is living in now California. They were recently spotted in Los Angeles delivering meals to those impacted by the coronavirus crisis, as they’ve teamed up with the Project Angel Food charity.

The couple announced Sunday night are cutting all ties with British tabloid publications, a move they decided to take after an unrelenting war with the media in the U.K.