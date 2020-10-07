MBC Group Forges Partnership With Facebook in Middle East and North Africa

Middle East broadcaster MBC Group has announced an exclusive content partnership with across the Middle East and North Africa involving more than 20,000 videos from the shows aired by the Dubai-based linear and digital services.

Under the one-year deal, MBC Group’s digital arm will share content in the MENA region across various Facebook pages including those of several of its free-to-air satellite TV channels, such as MBC1, 2 and 4, MBC The Voice, and also its Shahid streaming platform. The content will involve previews and behind-the-scenes snippets from MBC Group shows such as “The Voice,” “The Voice Kids,” “Beauty Match,” and also “Sabah Al Kheir Ya Arab,” “Family Feud” and other Arabic TV series, an MBC statement said. The collaboration will also include MBC’s Ramadan line-up for 2021, it added. Mofeed Al Nowaiser (pictured, right), chief digital officer at MBC Group, in the statement noted that “there’s phenomenal value in partnering with Facebook, because our joint campaigns can bring even more to our viewers, as well as expand on our reach and frequency.”

Moon Baz (left), strategic partner manager for Facebook MENA, said that “as an established member of the media industry in the Middle East, MBC is in a unique position to develop shows that resonate with viewers in our region and reach new audiences.”

Saudi-owned MBC Group is the Middle East’s largest free-to-air broadcaster and recently revamped its Shahid SVOD streaming service. Since the revamp, which more or less coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, the platform has been getting exponential traction in the region.

Active on Facebook since the social media platform’s year of activation, MBC Group currently runs 144 active Facebook pages that represent both its linear and non-linear offerings, reaching more than 280 million fans to date, it claims.

During its first month on Facebook Watch — between July 21-Aug. 21 — MBC Group contributed to more than 5 million watch hours, the statement said.

Earlier this year, MBC Group secured its first top 10 position for digital and social media video views in the world, according to data cited from social video metrics company Tubular Labs for the month of May 2020.