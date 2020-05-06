‘Like Nastya,’ 6-Year-Old YouTube Superstar, to Develop Consumer Products Under IMG Pact

Get ready to see a tide of T-shirts, toys and other merch based on “Like Nastya,” the hugely popular Russian-American 6-year-old YouTube vlogger.

The family of Anastasia Radzinskaya, star of YouTube’s Like Nastya channel with nearly 54 million subscribers, inked an exclusive global deal with IMG to develop a line of licensed consumer products. The internet star is managed by Eyal Baumel, CEO of L.A.-based multichannel network Yoola, and repped by WME, which like IMG is a division of Endeavor.

IMG, the Anastasia’s first licensing representative, will work with the family to explore licensed product opportunities including “toys, apparel, accessories, homeware, food and beverage and more,” the company said.

The kid influencer’s YouTube channels generate over 3.3 billion monthly views. She is among the top-earning YouTubers, having generated $18 million revenue from June 2018-June 2019, per Forbes estimates.

Born in Russia in 2014, Radzinskaya was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. In 2016, her parents started sharing videos on YouTube of her engaging in regular activities and several videos went viral after her condition improved. Anastasia now vlogs with her dad and the family has some 120 million subscribers across multiple YouTube channels including Like Nastya, Like Nastya Show, Like Nastya Vlog, and Like Nastya PRT. Anastasia speaks four languages (Russian, English, Spanish and Mandarin) and produces local-language content across the channels.

“We are pleased to be working with IMG to develop products that will provide new ways for Anastasia’s millions of viewers around the world to engage with her vibrant personality, stories and content,” Baumel said in a statement.

Gary Krakower, IMG’s VP of licensing, added that the merchandise-development focus will be on products “that highlight and embody the spirit of her educational, playful and colorful YouTube content, which we hope will inspire children to embrace their curiosity and explore the world around them.”