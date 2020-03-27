LG Adds Movies Anywhere Service to Smart TVs, With Access to Over 7,900 Titles

LG Electronics USA is the first TV manufacturer to support Movies Anywhere, the digital-movie streaming service joint venture of four major Hollywood studios.

Movie Anywhere’s collection of 7,900-plus movies, including new releases and classics, are now available to customers with LG Smart TVs (2017 models and later, running webOS version 3.5 or later).

Movies Anywhere lets users watch digital movies they’ve purchased on multiple platforms. The services brings together movies from the Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. Studios absent from the Movies Anywhere consortium include Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate.

LG Smart TVs natively support other internet media apps and services including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Spotify and LG Channels. The company’s family of OLED TVs support the new Dolby Vision IQ high dynamic range (HDR) capability, Dolby Atmos audio, and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode.

Meanwhile, the addition of LG expands the Movies Anywhere footprint which includes Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Comcast’s Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNow, Verizon Fios TV, Android devices and major web browsers.