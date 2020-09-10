Lele Pons Signs With CAA

Lele Pons, a popular digital creator and singer, has signed for representation with CAA in all areas.

Eleonora “Lele” Pons is a multihyphenate star who first rose to fame in short-form Vine comedy sketches before becoming a big YouTube and Instagram creator, and she now has a growing music career. Her YouTube channel currently has more than 16.8 million subscribers and she counts over 41 million Instagram followers. She previously was repped by WME.

The multilingual Pons, 24, starred in YouTube Original docuseries, “The Secret Life of Lele Pons,” which premiered in May. The series follows her as she pursues her music career while struggling with Tourette syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She also has an exclusive podcast on Spotify, “Best Kept Secrets With Lele Pons.”

Lele is managed by Shots Studios’ John Shahidi and Sam Shahidi. Her attorney is Jon Moonves at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Born in Venezuela, Pons — fluent in English, Spanish and Italian — has displayed her versatility by creating Spanish-language pop and dance records, while also making her English-language debut on Jake Owen’s 2019 country track, “Señorita.”

Her single “Dicen” with Matt Hunter, debuted at No. 29 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and No. 65 on YouTube’s music charts. It was certified 2x Platinum and surpassed the 100 million view mark on YouTube in about three months. Pons’ first solo single “Celoso” was certified 3x Platinum and earned a nomination from Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards. She’s also appeared in several music videos, including Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Pons also has done work in the modeling world. She has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and has been featured in publications including Paper Magazine, Women’s Wear Daily, Vogue Latino America, GQ Mexico, and Seventeen Magazine. She has served as a brand ambassador for CoverGirl and partnered with brands including Google and Tarte Cosmetics.