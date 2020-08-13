The Entertainment Industry Foundation Activates Fund to Benefit Wildfire Relief

With multiple wildfires afflicting California and other states, The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) has activated a fund to support firefighters, first responders and communities affected by the devastation.

The foundation helps bring important causes to the awareness of entertainment industry workers, supporting campaigns that provide aid for issues affecting millions around the world. The Fire Relief Fund was activated in response to the Lake Fire by Lake Hughes Road north of Los Angeles, which started Aug. 12 and has burned over 10,000 acres. A team of experts including Los Angeles Fire Department’s deputy chief Graham Everett advise EIF on when to use the money.

According to CBS Los Angeles, containment of the Lake Fire on Thursday morning was at 0%.

“I will report that although we’re showing 0% containment at this time…some tremendous work was done last night, overnight, in the area around Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon, when the fire crossed Pine Canyon Road last night,” Angeles National Forest fire chief Robert Garcia said in a briefing.

More than 500 firefighters from the surrounding areas are working to contain the Lake Fire, but thousands of buildings are still currently under threat. Around 100 homes are also under mandatory evacuation orders due to their proximity to the wildfire, and several roads have been closed so far.

Highland High School in Palmdale and the Castaic Sports Complex in Castaic have been established as centers for those affected by the evacuation orders.

The Fire Relief Fund has raised over 2.2 million dollars since its launch in 2017, with much of the money going toward providing necessary equipment to fire departments combatting outbreaks.

Beneficiaries for the EIF’s current fire-fighting effort, which is accepting donations through the foundation’s website, will decided upon as needs are assessed.