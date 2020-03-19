×

Kylie Jenner Urges Instagram Followers To Self-Quarantine: ‘Millennials Are Not Immune To This’

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix' Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA 27 August 2019. The movie traces the Houston rapper's rise to super-stardom, focusing on the months surrounding the release of his album ASTROWORLD and is opening in the US on Netflix 28 August 2019.Premiere of Netflix' Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, Santa Monica, USA - 27 Aug 2019
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

The coronavirus crisis may have found an unlikely hero in Kylie Jenner.

Jenner usually uses her Instagram to influence her 166 million followers to buy her products from her billion dollar cosmetic company, but in the wake of the global pandemic, the young mogul is using her mega platform to urge her followers to buy into something else: their health and safety.

Earlier today, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in a television interview that younger generations need to take coronavirus more seriously, and he believes that social media stars, like Jenner, can make that happen.

“We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying,” the Surgeon General said on “Good Morning America.” on Thursday morning. “I have a 15 and a 14-year-old, and the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it…What I really think we need to do…is get our influencers out. We need to get Kylie Jenner.”

Hours after the Surgeon General’s interview, Jenner — who had already been posting about her self quarantine on her Instagram — took to the social media platform to respond, saying that Adams encouraged her to post more frequently to help spread the word of just how serious coronavirus is, especially among young people.

“Hey guys. Happy self quarantine!” Jenner said on her Instagram stories. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

Jenner pleaded for her followers to stay inside, saying, “Practice social distancing, self quarantine.”

She explained that many people with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic, and she touched on the danger of younger people infecting older people. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick,” she said. “You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”

“Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this,” Jenner said. “New evidence actually shows that a large percentage in the hospital right now are young adults.”

The reality star spoke in a positive and encouraging tone, creating a sense of community among her Instagram followers. She also asked for other social media influencers to spread the message and tell their followers to self quarantine.

“I love you guys. We’re going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self quarantine,” she said.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star went as far as to provide ideas of activities that can keep people entertained, sharing that she’s occupied herself with puzzles, cooking, reading, spending time with her daughter and watching HBO’s “Westworld.” (She’s currently binging Season 2.)

Jenner has experience in self quarantining, she said, because she stayed inside her home for nearly nine months when she hid her pregnancy from the world in 2017, opting to stay out of the spotlight to retain her privacy while she was expecting.

“When I was pregnant, by the way, the reason I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside,” Jenner said. “But it was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored — I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair…I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles? Underrated.”

Jenner even told her followers to engage with her via social media and share their self quarantining experiences.

“Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home, guys,” she said. “Tweet me what you’ve been doing. We can do this together.”

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

    Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Debut Podcast About Living Your Best Quarantine Life

    Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are pros at staying cooped up inside — and now they want to share their tips for how to make the best of homebound life in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The married Hollywood couple launched a new limited-series weekly podcast, “Staying In with Emily and Kumail,” [...]

  • Watch Rosie O'Donnell and Elton John

    Watch Rosie O'Donnell, Elton John Accept Their GLAAD Media Awards

    The GLAAD Media Awards were supposed to happen Thursday night in New York City, but the LGBTQ media watchdog group canceled the 31st annual festivities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, GLAAD doesn’t want the day to go unnoticed, so the organization has released exclusive video to Variety of Elton John accepting the [...]

  • Scopely founders

    Mobile-Games Company Scopely Raises $200 Million From Chernin Group, Advance

    Scopely, a mobile-games developer, announced an additional $200 million as part of its Series D funding round from Advance, whose holdings include Condé Nast, and Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group (TCG). The new funding doubles the size of the original $200 million Series D round Scopely announced last fall and brings the company to over [...]

  • Webby Awards canceled

    Webby Awards 2020 Show Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators, has canceled its 24th annual awards show, becoming the latest event to be nixed in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The kudos-fest had been scheduled to take place May 11, 2020, in New York City. However, the Webby Awards will still be handed [...]

  • Hulu on Comcast Xfinity X1 Flex

    Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

    Hulu is at long last coming to Comcast Cable customers’ set-top boxes. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers access only to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV package given that Comcast offers its own TV bundles. Starting Thursday (March 19), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad