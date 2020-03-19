×

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Debut Podcast About Living Your Best Quarantine Life

Todd Spangler

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are pros at staying cooped up inside — and now they want to share their tips for how to make the best of homebound life in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The married Hollywood couple launched a new limited-series weekly podcast, “Staying In with Emily and Kumail,” with all proceeds from the podcast to be donated to charities that are helping people affected by the coronavirus crisis, including the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Feeding America, and the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation.

Nanjiani announced the podcast Thursday on Twitter:

Gordon and Nanjiani promise to avoid talking about COVID-19. Instead, they’ll provide recommendations on movies, books, board games and puzzles and chat with their friends to provide guidance about hunkering down inside.

“Do not expect to hear updates on the virus — there are actual journalists for that,” the couple’s official announcement says. “Do expect to hear talk about the emotional wear and tear of the unprecedented times we’re in, and about how many ways you can eat frozen waffles.”

As portrayed in “The Big Sick,” the Oscar-nominated romantic comedy from Amazon Studios based on their lives, Gordon’s health condition means that both she and Nanjiani have become accustomed to staying indoors for long periods of time.

Gordon and Nanjiani also co-created, wrote and executive produced Apple TV Plus docu-series “Little America.” Kumail’s upcoming projects include “The Lovebirds” opposite Issa Rae and Marvel’s “The Eternals”; he previously starred in HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Gordon has written for NBC’s “The Carmichael Show,” Comedy Central’s “Another Period” and HBO’s “Crashing,” and created and produced three seasons of “The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail” on Comedy Central.

“Staying In with Emily and Kumail” is produced in partnership with Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries and Three Uncanny Four Productions, a joint venture of Sony Music Entertainment and producers Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer.

The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

