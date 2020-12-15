Brand Executive Kira Cohen Joins DIFF as Vice President of Integrated Marketing

Leading entertainment marketing and branding whiz Kira Cohen has joined DIFF Eyewear as a vice president, Variety has learned.

Cohen will spearhead integrated marketing for the company, known for best-selling celebrity and Influencer collaborations as well as capsule collections based on properties by Marvel, Star Wars and Sesame Street.

In addition to partners like “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness and Kristin Cavallari, the brand works with the global initiative Sightsavers. Every pair of DIFFs helps fund eye exams, surgeries, glasses and medicine around the world.

“DIFF is an undeniable force in modern marketing. From forward-thinking initiatives to pioneering new ways to look at traditional media, DIFF has always been a brand I have had a close eye on. They have innovated a long-standing market, and both as a loyal customer and marketer I am excited to build upon the strong foundation they have laid,” Cohen said.

She joins the firm from TechStyle, where she served as VP of public relations and strategic partnerships for umbrella brands including Fabletics, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, ShoeDazzle and JustFab. There, she launched hundreds of talent deals and created an influencer marketing program for global fashion brands.

An industry vet, Cohen begin her career in public relations before joining APA in 2009 as branding agent, a post to which she was named at 22 years old. She is widely regarded as a pioneering dealmaker in the unscripted branding space, contributing to juggernaut deals surrounding Bethenny Frankel’s SkinnyGirl, WhoWhatWear for Target and overall pacts with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Cohen’s oversight at DIFF will also include public relations, influencer marketing and media and talent partnerships. She’ll also contribute to sister brand DIME.

DIFF CEO Bob Ross said he was “excited to have Kira driving DIFF’s brand and digital marketing teams forward. She brings a variety of experience and energy to our platforms and we believe she will expedite our growth and innovation in the marketplace.”

Co-founder Zach Gordon added that “Kira’s proven track record in brand marketing along with her team-centric leadership style align seamlessly with our growth goals as well as cultural company values. She will be a great asset to our team and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her.”