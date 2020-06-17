Kim Kardashian West Inks Exclusive Spotify Deal for Criminal-Justice Reform Podcast

Spotify continues to bulk up its podcast roster, signing a deal with Kim Kardashian West for an exclusive series looking at a case involving criminal-justice reform.

A Spotify spokesman confirmed the company’s deal with Kardashian West and TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi for the podcast, to be made available exclusively on the Spotify platform. Kardashian West and Rothschild Ansaldi will co-host and co-produce the show with Spotify’s Parcast studio.

Word of the Spotify’s latest podcast deal comes a month after the company landed a landmark pact with Joe Rogan, reportedly worth more than $100 million, to distribute “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast exclusively to Spotify starting later this year. Spotify’s move into the podcast biz has included acquisitions of Gimlet Media, Bill Simmons’ The Ringer, Parcast and Anchor, and a mulityear deal with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to produce exclusive podcasts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal, the podcast series will follow Rothschild Ansaldi’s investigation of the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994 and was sentenced to execution in Ohio. In 2010, the state’s governor commuted Keith’s death sentence, after new evidence presented by his attorneys raised doubts about his guilt.

Kardashian West, a longtime reality TV star, has become increasingly invested in criminal-justice reform over the last few years. She’s studying to be a lawyer and has worked with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization that works to exonerate wrongly convicted individuals through DNA testing.

In 2018, Kardashian West successfully petitioned Donald Trump for clemency in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who served almost 22 years in prison as part of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian had cited Johnson’s case in her advocacy for sentencing reform. This spring, Oxygen aired feature-length documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” about her advocacy in this area.

Spotify said COVID-19 quarantines have depressed podcast listenership, but the company remains bullish on the format. During the first quarter of 2020, about 19% of monthly active users listened to podcast content, up from 16% the previous quarter, and the company said consumption continues to grow at triple-digit rates year-over-year. Spotify now hosts more than 1 million podcasts, the company said in April.