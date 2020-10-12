Keegan-Michael Key Stars in Horror Podcast from Blumhouse and iHeartMedia

Boo: Keegan-Michael Key wants to haunt your dreams in a new 13-part horror anthology podcast series from Blumhouse Television, iHeartMedia and horror podcaster Aaron Mahnke.

In “Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween,” Key voices the “caretaker” of purgatorial hotel Hawthorne Manor, in which listeners play the role of the hotel’s latest guest… putting them at the center of a terrifying new tale every day. The show premieres Oct. 19 on the iHeartRadio app and other major podcast platforms, with a new episode to be released daily leading up to (and including) Halloween.

The scripted podcast is produced by iHeartMedia alongside Blumhouse — the studio behind such genre hits as “Paranormal Activity,” “Get Out” and “The Purge” — and Mahnke, whose popular horror podcast “Lore” was adapted into a TV series for Amazon Prime Video.

“13 Days of Halloween” is the first project to come out of the deal Blumhouse and iHeartMedia inked a year ago to produce original podcasts, with an eye toward adapting them for film and TV.

According to iHeartMedia, the series is being produced in a binaural audio format to provide a 3D auditory experience. Binaural audio soundscapes provide a sense of distance and position relative to the listener, simulating human hearing.

“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world, and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life,” said Jeremy Gold, president of Blumhouse Television. “With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”

Listen to the trailer for “13 Days of Halloween”: