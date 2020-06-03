K-Pop Fans Take Over #whitelivesmatter Hashtag, Drown Out Racist Posts

In a playfully anti-racist move, K-Pop fans took over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter on social media, drowning out white-supremacist messages with nonsensical or anti-racist posts. The move was met with wide approval early Wednesday morning.

“#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SH– OUT OF EVERYONE,” one poster wrote. “THEN I SAW THAT K-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I’D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING K-POP FANCAM”

“Imagine trying to trend #WhiteLivesMatter like a typical racist and Kpop fans said “Not on my watch bitch,’” another wrote.

#WhiteLivesMatter LMAO I WAS READY TO INSULT THE SHIT OUT OF EVERYONE, THEN I SAW THAT K-POP STANS ARE DESTROYING THE# DAMN NEVER THOUGHT I'D BE THAT HAPPY SEEING K-POP FANCAM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lb3Vpob0Wa — Benjamin 🇬🇭♉ (@YourMas78551251) June 3, 2020

Thank you kpop stans for your service #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uvXk35vS3O — HBIC (@beefbagel) June 3, 2020

how i was how i am

ready to fight after seeing

whoever kpop stans

trended doing god's#WhiteLivesMatter work pic.twitter.com/TQwgkRraFC — jhoooooooooooooooooooooope⁷ (@eu4rialife) June 3, 2020

While some of the posts were met with anger and hostility from people who responded just to the hashtag, far more signaled their approval. At least for a period of time, the posts completely buried nearly all actual racist messages using the hashtag.

Thank you kpop stans for your service #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uvXk35vS3O — HBIC (@beefbagel) June 3, 2020

The move quite possibly was inspired a social-media snafu that took place less than 24 hours earlier during “Blackout Tuesday” — in which the music industry basically stopped everyday operations to protest police violence against the black community, and strategize on ways to support it.

Many people who had been expressing solidary by adding the hashtag of the activist organization #BlackLivesMatter to their posts were criticized for unintentionally drowning out that organization’s messaging regarding protests, bailout information and similar issues.

“We know that’s it no intent to harm but to be frank, this essentially does harm the message,” activist Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter. “We use hashtag to keep ppl updated. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images!!”

Writer Anthony James Williams seemed less patient. “Stop posting black squares under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram. It is intentionally and unintentionally hiding critical information we are using on the ground and online…Tell me how this helps Black folk. It doesn’t, and it in fact makes things a lot worse. Tell your friends and fam to stop.”