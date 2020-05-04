Justin and Hailey Bieber Reality Show ‘The Biebers’ Hits Facebook Watch

Leave it to Biebers for some quarantine programming: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have snagged their own reality show on Watch, promising an “intimate look” into their lives.

In “The Biebers on Watch,” exclusively on , the celeb couple will bring fans into their home — and marriage — through a series of conversations and hangouts with friends and family. It premieres Monday, May 4, at 9 a.m. PT exclusively on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/watch and Justin Bieber’s Facebook page (facebook.com/justinbieber).

The 12-episode series is being shot using GoPro cameras positioned around the Biebers’ home near Toronto and also includes video segments captured by the couple. “Biebers on Watch” will roll out over three weeks: New recorded episodes of “The Biebers on Watch” will be available weekly on Facebook Watch (on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), with one Facebook Live session on Fridays.

In the premiere episode, the couple take a boat out on the lake adjacent to the Bieber estate and have a heart-to-heart about the highs and lows of their relationship, including their breakup and marriage. When Hailey asks Justin what the hardest thing about being married is, he says, “There’s a lot of things I need to work on, forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities [that] I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you.”

For Facebook, the couple furnishes a massive built-in promotional engine for the show: The Biebers together have nearly 240 million followers on its services alone (Justin has over 77 million on Facebook and 134 million on Instagram; Hailey has 26.7 million Instagram followers).

“The Biebers on Watch” reality series comes after YouTube original docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” came out earlier this year, focused on the making of “Changes,” his first new album in over four years. The show set a record as the most-watched YouTube original in its first week of release.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 23, married in September 2018 and then held a wedding celebration a year later.

To date, Justin Bieber has amassed over 50 billion streams and more than 60 million album-equivalent sales. His 2015 album “Purpose,” featuring hit singles “What Do You Mean,” “Sorry” and “Love Yourself,” has sold over 21 million copies worldwide. The singer’s 2020 Changes tour was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hailey Bieber, the younger daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, is an American model and TV personality repped by IMG Models.