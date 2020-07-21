Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Scores Biggest Debut of 2020

Juice WRLD’s posthumously released album “Legends Never Die” posted the biggest debut of 2020 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, and also topped its Artist and Songs charts, with 8 of the top 10 songs on the former chart. With 517,800 album-equivalent units, “Legends” becomes the first album to shift more than 500,000 units in its first week this year. It tops The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” which debuted with 460,000 units in March. The success of “Legends Never Die” also brought the late rapper’s previous albums into the charts, with 2018’s “Goodbye & Good Riddance” hitting No. 13 and last year’s “Death Race for Love” at No. 26. See the full Rolling Stone charts here.

In a statement, Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and his company Grade A said:

“The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world. This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad’s legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

“Legends” far outpaced the No. 2 album, also a posthumous release: Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” got more than 130 million streams in its second week on the chart after debuting at No. 1 last week. The “Hamilton” cast album continued its second wind, slipping to No. 3 on 88 million streams in the third week since the film of the show brought it back.

Of the eight songs in the Top 10 of the Songs chart, “Come & Go,” a collaboration with Marshmello, was No. 1 with nearly 30 million streams, while “Conversations,” “Wishing Well,” “Life’s a Mess,” “Hate the Other Side,” “Blood on My Jeans,” “Titanic,” and “Bad Energy” also racked up more than 19 million streams apiece. Also debuting was Kid Cudi and Eminem’s collaboration “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” at No. 19 (10.6 million streams), and four from Summer Walker’s new EP in the chart’s lower reaches.

Juice WRLD was also No. 1 on the Artist chart with nearly 330 streams, followed by Pop Smoke (154.4 million), Drake (105.8 million), Lil Baby (75.2 million) and Post Malone (69.4 million).

