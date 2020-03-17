John Legend to Perform a ‘Together at Home’ Livestreamed Concert Today

John Legend will perform a livestreamed solo concert today as part of “Together, at Home,” a new series of online concerts presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen. Together, the organizations have launched a campaign called the Solidarity Response Fund that aims to raise $675 million throughout the month of April towards COVID-19 relief.

The concert will air live on Legend’s Instagram at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin kicked off the series Monday, performing his own song “Yellow” as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?,” which stopped short of the chorus because Martin said it was too early in the day to hit a note that high.

“Maybe 9/11 was the last time I felt like we were all together,” Martin said of the pandemic, which reminds many people of the atmosphere after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

At the end of the broadcast, Martin announced that Legend would be the next artist to perform on “Together, at Home.”

“You can see a real piano player who doesn’t need fireworks to play,” he said.

According to the announcement, “Together at Home” is an effort to unite humanity at a time when many may feel isolated at home and inspire people to take meaningful action to help stop coronavirus. With these artists taking to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into the live streams and engage with fans, the hope is to help try to alleviate the stress of social distancing after the coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced many to stay home as a means of staying healthy and virus-free.