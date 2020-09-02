Joe Rogan Podcast Comes to Spotify, but It’s Missing His Episodes With Far-Right Figures

Spotify launched Joe Rogan’s popular podcast this week. But the batch of 1,691 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” currently available on the streaming platform is conspicuously missing a several controversial segments.

The Rogan episodes on Spotify omit his interviews with conspiracy monger Alex Jones and other far-right figures including Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, ex-Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, Charles C. Johnson, alt-right political commentator and comedian Owen Benjamin, white supremacist Stefan Molyneux, and anti-feminist personality Carl Benjamin (aka Sargon of Akkad).

Spotify announced the arrival of Rogan’s podcast in a tweet Tuesday, calling him a “stand-up comic,” “mixed martial arts fanatic” and “psychedelic adventurer,” avoiding one of the big elements of his brand — political provocateur.

Also not available on Spotify are Rogan’s podcast episodes with comedians Chris D’Elia (recently accused of sexual misconduct involving, in some cases, teenage girls), as well as Joey Diaz and Tommy Chong.

Reps for Spotify and Rogan didn’t respond to requests for comment.

According to Spotify, “The Joe Rogan Experience” has long been the most-searched-for podcast on its service. The episodes on the service date back to 2009, when the comedian and former TV host first launched the show. Rogan’s deal with Spotify is worth more than $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the mutiyear licensing pact, “The Joe Rogan Experience” will become exclusive to Spotify later in 2020. There will still be clips from the show on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.

While Spotify will become the exclusive distributor of “JRE,” Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show under the agreement.