NBCUniversal Promotes Jimmy Horowitz to Vice Chairman of Business Affairs, Operations Across Company (EXCLUSIVE)

NBCUniversal has given executive Jimmy Horowitz a big boost across its content portfolio.

Horowitz has been named Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Business Affairs and Operations, effective immediately. He previously served as a vice chair in the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, but will now expand his dealmaking to NBCU’s streaming and TV arms.

In addition to reporting to UFEG Chairman Donna Langley, Horowitz will also work closely with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus and Universal Studios Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, and their teams. This puts Horowitz in a position broker content deals for the film and television studios, television networks, and streaming service Peacock.

“For more than 20 years, Jimmy has been my valued colleague, key lieutenant and trusted advisor,” Langley said. “He is an instrumental part of my leadership team, and with an unmatched deal-making expertise I’m thrilled to see him step into this new role as our content creators seek to diversify their offerings across multiple platforms. I know the entire NBCUniversal organization will benefit from his relationships and experience across the content ecosystem.”

Though challenged by a pandemic and market upheaval, Horowitz had a banner 2020 with achievements including: an exclusive film partnership with Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions; a five-year exclusive deal with The LEGO Group to develop, produce and distribute theatrical releases based on its intellectual property and original ideas; a renewed five-year overall film and TV deal for Working Title with Universal Pictures and NBCUniversal International Studios; signing LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company to the film studio in a four-year deal; and most recently the extension of Jimmy Fallon’s deal through 2025 as the host of “The Tonight Show.”

“As the industry continues to evolve, content is becoming less defined by where it sits in an organization. Our future success will be based on a cohesive and cooperative content strategy between all our lines of business,” said Lazarus and Igbokwe. “Jimmy brings with him a wealth of experience in deal making, from talent to IP, and is highly respected both across NBCU and the industry at large. We very much look forward to working with him across the studio, television and streaming landscape.”

Horowitz said he was “proud to be part of this extraordinary company and very grateful to Jeff, Donna, Mark and Pearlena for the opportunity to represent NBCUniversal in this expanded role. As our businesses come together to competitively adapt to the changes confronting the industry, I’m thrilled to incorporate my relationships and responsibilities into our television portfolio, while continuing to build the best film studio in the world under Donna’s leadership, attracting the most talented content creators across all genres to make NBCUniversal their home.”

Horowitz has been with the NBCU for nearly 30 years, rising through the ranks to the highest levels of studio leadership. He previously served in several senior roles, including President of Universal Pictures, Co-President of Production and Executive Vice President of Universal Pictures. He started at the company in 1992 in the feature legal department and subsequently held the roles of Senior Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs and Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, managing all of Universal’s term deals, along with oversight of the business and legal affairs departments. Earlier in his career, he served as counsel for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. He also practiced labor law at Manatt, Phelps, Phillips, LLP and later at Greenberg Glusker until 1990.

Horowitz earned his Juris Doctor from George Washington University Law School and graduated cum laude from Tulane University with a Bachelor’s Degree in political science. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.