Jenna Marbles Leaving YouTube ‘For Now,’ Tearfully Apologizes for Past Racist and Other Offensive Videos

Jenna Marbles, a popular YouTube comedy vlogger who’s been making videos for 10 years, apologized for content she created that offended and hurt people including racist videos. She said she is taking a hiatus from her YouTube channel, perhaps permanently.

In an emotional video she posted Thursday, Marbles explained that she has made private “almost all of my old content” over the last few days because “I don’t want someone to watch something and feel hurt or offended now for any reason, at all.”

“I think I’m just going to move on from this channel, for now,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s forever. I don’t know how long that’s going to be…. I want to make sure that the things that I’ve put into the world aren’t hurting anyone.”

“I’m ashamed of things I’ve said and done in my past,” she said.

In 2011, Marbles uploaded a video (which is no longer public) in which she appeared in blackface impersonating Nicki Minaj. That same year, she made a rap video “Bounce That Dick” that included the words, “Hey, Ching Chong Wing Wong / Shake your King-Kong ding dong / Sorry, that was racist / I’m bad at rap songs.”

She also apologized for a 2012 video that “came across unbelievably slut-shamey.” In addition, Marbles said she has privated all of her “What Guys Do” and “What Girls Do” videos “because I don’t think making jokes about gender is funny.”

“I think there was a time when having all of my old content exist on the internet showed how much I have grown up as a person, which I’m very proud of,” Marbles said. However, “I think now it’s hard for that content to exist at all.”

Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., Marbles — whose real name is Jenna Mourey — joined YouTube in 2010. The 33-year-old now lives in Los Angeles. Marbles’ YouTube channel currently has more than 3 billion views to date and 20.2 million subscribers. In 2015, Marbles signed with CAA.

Watch Marbles’ apology video at this link.