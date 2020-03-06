×

Jeff Sagansky, Harry Sloan Partner on $600 Million IPO

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Sagansky Harry Sloan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Platinum Eagle Acquisition

Veteran Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan are launching Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. with a $600 million initial public offering.

It’s the sixth public acquisition vehicle since 2011 launched by Sagansky and Sloan. These kind of acquisition companies have gained in popularity in recent years as a means for investors to participate in new players in the media and digital sector — particularly with rivals emerging to Netflix in streaming technology.

Their other companies — Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Global Eagle Acquisition, Silver Eagle Acquisition, Double Eagle Acquisition and Platinum Eagle — raised more than $2 billion for investment purposes. Sports betting giant DraftKings recently became a public company after setting a merger agreement with Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

The IPO, announced late Thursday, was priced at $10 per unit for 60 million unit.  Each unit issued in the initial public offering consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “FEAC.U” beginning on Friday. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FEAC” and “FEAC WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 10.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a “blank check” company with a business purpose is conduct a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more
businesses. Its target will not be limited to a particular industry, sector or geographic region.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as the representatives of the underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up an additional 9 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments,

Sloan served as chairman and CEO of MGM between 2005 and 2009 prior to the completion of its restructuring via a pre-packaged bankruptcy. He was also the founder, chairman and CEO of SBS Broadcasting, Europe’s second-largest broadcaster.

Sagansky worked for three decades in show business, including serving as president of CBS Entertainment between 1990 and 1994, and as CEO of Paxson Communications from 1998 to 2003.

More Gaming

  • Jeff Sagansky Harry Sloan

    Jeff Sagansky, Harry Sloan Partner on $600 Million IPO

    Veteran Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan are launching Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. with a $600 million initial public offering. It’s the sixth public acquisition vehicle since 2011 launched by Sagansky and Sloan. These kind of acquisition companies have gained in popularity in recent years as a means for investors to participate in new [...]

  • GDC

    Next Month's GDC Cancelled After Companies Pull Out Over Coronavirus Concerns

    The annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) scheduled for next month in San Francisco has been cancelled after multiple companies said they were sitting it out over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. However, GDC organizers said they planned to hold an event later this summer. GDC was set to run March 16-20 at the Moscone Center [...]

  • Activision-Blizzard-Overwatch-League-Grand-Finals-2018

    YouTube Scores Exclusive Streaming for Activision Blizzard's E-Sports, Including Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues

    YouTube landed a multiyear deal as the exclusive live-streaming partner for Activision Blizzard’s e-sports events worldwide, including Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, Hearthstone Esports. The agreement (which excludes China) promises to give a big boost to YouTube Gaming, the video giant’s dedicated home for all things related to games. It’s also a loss for [...]

  • Conan Unconquered

    Tencent Bids for Control of Funcom 'Conan' Games Developer

    China’s social media and gaming giant Tencent is bidding to buy control of Funcom, developer of the “Conan” and “Dune” games. The bid values the Norwegian company at $148 million. Tencent already owns 29% of Funcom, and its bid has been unanimously approved by Funcom’s board of directors. No management changes are planned. The shares [...]

  • 100 Thieves

    Esports Organization 100 Thieves Unveils New Facility in Los Angeles

    As of Wednesday, popular esports organization 100 Thieves has an official home in Los Angeles. The group unveiled its new 15,000 square-foot facility, officially named the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, in a media preview with some of its biggest personalities and owner Scooter Braun on hand. Also in attendance was Jack Dorsey, the CEO [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad