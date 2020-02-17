×

Jeff Bezos Forms $10 Billion Fund to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos
Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, announced a $10 billion fund to invest in projects that will combat the alarming trend of climate change.

The Amazon founder and CEO announced the formation of the Bezos Earth Fund in an Instagram post Monday (Feb. 17).⁣⁣⁣ According to Bezos, the fund will begin issuing grants this summer to scientists, activists, and non-governmental organizations — “any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.”
“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” Bezos wrote in the Instagram post. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.”

Bezos added, “We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.⁣⁣”

Bezos, 56, founded Amazon.com as an online bookstore in 1994. In 2013, he bought the Washington Post in a $250 million deal. He’s also the founder of space-aeronautics company Blue Origin and has invested in more than three dozen companies through Bezos Expeditions.

  Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos Forms $10 Billion Fund to Fight Climate Change

