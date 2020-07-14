Jamie Lee Curtis Starring in, Producing ‘Letters From Camp’ Scripted Comedy Podcast at Audible

Jamie Lee Curtis is producing and lending her voice to a new scripted comedy/mystery podcast series aimed at middle-school kids: “Letters From Camp,” the latest original from Amazon-owned Audible.

Cast of “Letters From Camp” also includes 11-year-old Sunny Sandler (“Grown Ups,” “Hotel Transylvania”), Jake Gyllenhaal, Edi Patterson (“Knives Out,” “Righteous Gemstones”), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Barry,” “The Good Place”).

“Letters From Camp” is scheduled to premiere in August 2020, comprising eight episodes (each 30 minutes long). It’s written by Boco Haft (“Family Guy”) and produced by Curtis alongside Russell Goldman (“Halloween,” “Halloween Kills”).

The series follows Mookie Hooper (Sandler), who’s an NBC “Dateline”-obsessed, fact-toting, fanny-pack-wearing sixth grader who doesn’t quite fit in to middle school. With a world-renowned reporter mother, Mookie is eager to prove she can follow in the family business as an investigative journalist. So when Mookie learns about the mysterious case of a girl who went missing from Camp Cartwright, she becomes determined to uncover the truth during her summer in Maine.

Told through weekly letters written from sleepaway camp to an unknown figure, “Letters From Camp” is billed as a “funny, earnest, coming-of-age story wrapped up in a suspenseful mystery.”

“In my years as a children’s book author, and through my film roles, I’ve formed an eye for what works with kids: genuine, funny, relatable characters,” Curtis said in a statement. “Now I’m using my ear for children’s entertainment as I turn my attention toward the immersive, emerging, audio format. Mookie is Harriet the Spy meets Kayla from ‘Eighth Grade,’ and I’m confident kids will adore her.”

Curtis “has been keeping us entertained for decades,” added Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP and head of U.S. content. The “Letters from Camp” podcast “transports listeners to a beloved place that some families may be missing this summer: sleepaway camp.”

In 2018, Curtis reprised her signature character, Laurie Strode, in the “Halloween” franchise, and her film acting credits have included “True Lies,” “Trading Places,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Freaky Friday” and “Knives Out.” Curtis will next produce and direct Blumhouse’s “Mother Nature,” which she is co-writing with Russell Goldman. She founded Comet Pictures last year and inked a three-year pact with Blumhouse.

Curtis also is a bestselling children’s book author. Her 11th book, “This Is Me: A Story of Who We Are and Where We Came From,” was published in September 2016.