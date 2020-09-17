Jaden Smith Snapchat Series on Voting and Racial Justice Sets Premiere Date

Jaden Smith is hosting a new Snapchat original series, “The Solution Committee,” which taps young activists and celebrity friends to explore ways to effect social and racial justice — and urge viewers to vote.

The show will premiere exclusively on Snapchat on Sept. 21, one day before National Voter Registration Day. “The Solution Committee” is produced by Westbrook Media, led by Jaden’s parents — Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The unscripted series is the second from Westbrook Media for Snap, following Will Smith’s “Will From Home,” which premiered earlier this spring and has been watched by over 35 million Snapchat users, according to Snap.

Smith, 22, will be joined on “The Solution Committee” by a range of celebrity guests including Hailey Bieber, Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe. New episodes from the eight-episode series will hit Snapchat’s Discover page on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Historically, people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote,” Jaden Smith said in a statement. “This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote.”

All episodes of “The Solution Committee” will include swipe-ups at the end with links to let Snapchat viewers register to vote. Each episode will focus on one issue, highlighting a young activist working to help their community solve that problem.

The first two episodes will focus on “How to Vote” and “The Power of Your Vote” and will feature celeb guests Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi and activists Gabe Fleisher (founder of the non-partisan organization Wake Up To Politics) and Winter BreeAnne (national student leader for Women’s March Youth Empower who helped launch the #PowerToThePolls campaign).

“Snap is committed to bringing our community shows that connect them to the issues they care about most,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s head of content. “We’re inspired by the work of Jaden and these young activists to spark real conversation and action that can create change, and we are thrilled to partner again with Westbrook Media to bring this powerful series to Snapchat.”

Jaden Smith is represented by WME, Three Six Zero Group, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Watch the trailer for “The Social Committee”: