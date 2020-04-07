Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donating $1 Billion of His Equity in Square to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Jack Dorsey, CEO of and payments company Square, said he is moving $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

Dorsey, who has a net worth of about $3.3 billion according to Forbes, announced the plan Tuesday on Twitter. He said the $1 billion represents 28% of his net wealth. The funds will be distributed through the Start Small Foundation, a donor-advised fund through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

“Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter. “I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

Dorsey said that “After we disarm this pandemic,” the focus of the fund will shift to two other causes: girl’s health and education and universal basic income. That’s because “I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world,” he wrote. “UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girl’s health and education is critical to balance.”

Dorsey also explained that he is tapping into his Square holdings because “I own a lot more Square” and that he will need to pace sales of the stock “over some time.” He added, “The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it’s helping the people we want to serve.”