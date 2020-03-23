×

Italy’s Nexo Digital Open for Mip Biz Via Virtual Showcase

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Helen Mirren Reads Anne Frank
CREDIT: Courtesy Nexo Digital

As virtual market initiatives proliferate, Italy’s Nexo Digital, which co-produces and distributes theatrical event content for the global market, has set up a virtual product showcase to make up for the cancellation of the MipTV mart.

The MipTV global content market was due to run March 28-April 2 before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation. MipTV Online Plus, the market’s premium online service will be available from March 30 and is free to all registered clients of MipTV, MipDoc and MipFormats.

But it’s clear that some companies are venturing into the virtual marketplace on their own.

Starting March 30, Nexo will launch a virtual screening room on its dedicated platform where buyers will be able to access their recent titles such as “#Anne Frank Parallel Stories,” an unconventional Holocaust doc featuring Helen Mirren as narrator, and TV series “Stolen Beauty: the Nazi Obsession for Art.”

Those who are interested will be able to book virtual meetings with Nexo between April 6-9 with the company’s head of sales, Veronique Commelin.

“We have decided to create virtual space that will allow us all to continue working, albeit at a distance,” said in a statement Nexo Digital chief Franco di Sarro, “and experience the quality of the content, as would normally happen at MipTV,”

Once the pandemic is over “we look forward to meeting up again soon ‘live,’ all the more aware of the beauty and value of the work we do,” di Sarro added.

Nexo, whose library comprises a wide range of high-end art docs including “Klimt and Schiele: Eros and Psyche, 1918-2018” and “Monet — Water Lilies: Magic Spell of Water and Light,” but also sports-themed product such as “Pele’ – The Last Show,” are digital pioneers.

Over the past five years Nexo has distributed more than 300 unique events, including concerts beamed via satellite, to theatrical audiences in over 60 countries.

