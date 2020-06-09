Instagram Hires Melissa Waters, Former Lyft and Pandora Exec, as Global Head of Marketing

Instagram has a new marketing boss: Melissa Waters, a veteran of Lyft and Pandora, was hired by the Facebook-owned photo and video service as global head of marketing.

Waters replaces Gedioen Aloula, who joined Instagram a year ago from HP. Aloula is no longer with Instagram, a rep confirmed.

As Instagram’s head of marketing, Waters is responsible for leading brand and product marketing for its more than 1 billion monthly users.

Most recently, Waters was chief marketing officer at Hims & Hers, a San Francisco-based health and wellness startup. Prior to that, she was Lyft’s VP of marketing for two years, exiting prior to the ride-sharing company’s IPO in 2019.

Waters also served as Pandora’s VP of brand and product marketing and was brand marketing manager for Cisco’s Flip Video consumer products group. Waters started her career as an education coordinator for Jane Doe Inc., a nonprofit organization championing women’s rights.

Waters earned an MBA from Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston in journalism and public relations. She currently serves on the global board of the Mobile Marketing Association. Waters lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and three children.