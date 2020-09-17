Instagram Down: Users Experiencing Outages, Technical Problems

Instagram was evidently hit by widespread technical problems Thursday, with users reporting the inability to log in or access their feed.

According to DownDetector.com, user reports of errors on Instagram spiked just after 2 p.m. ET, with more than 75,000 problems reported as of 2:17 p.m. The problems appeared most prevalent in the U.S., with some reports originating out of Europe and other parts of the world.

DownDetector also indicated there were issues with as well.

Facebook and Instagram did not immediately comment on the issues.

More to come.