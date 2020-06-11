Comedy Horror ‘Inner Fire’ Receives Distribution in Russia

Comedy horror movie “Inner Fire” has been released in Russia to subscribers on iTunes, Google Play and OKKO HD, a subscription service offering movies and TV series.

The film recently scooped awards at the Idyllwild Intl. Festival of Cinema in California and the WorldFest-Houston Intl. Film Festival.

At Idyllwild, “Inner Fire” received the festival director’s Choice Award and the best director award for Mikhail Mareskin; at Worldfest-Houston, the jury awarded the film a Bronze Remi award for experimental feature film.

It was written and directed by Mareskin, the director of photography was Mikhail Kvirikadze, and it was produced by Evgeny Tarlo, with music by Artem Vasiliev.

The cast includes Andrey Panin, Mikhail Pavlik, Yakov Shamshin, Evgeny Tarlo, Sofia Sinitsina, Dimitri “Huski” Kuznetsov, Maria Skuratova and Yuri Chursin.

The film was produced by Russia’s Tarlo Films, with the participation of Lenfilm and Titra Film. Tarlo is in negotiation with international sales agencies for representation.