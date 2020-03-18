 ‘In My Room,’ Rolling Stone’s New IGTV Music Series, Launches Today With Brian Wilson

As the concert industry surreally moves online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Rolling Stone is the latest to launch a series of live-from-home online music series with “In My Room” — and fittingly, the series will launch today at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT with the author of that ode to solitude, Beach Boys cofounder and main songwriter Brian Wilson.

You can watch the series here.

The series joins others with similar titles like “At Home Together” and “Shut in and Sing,” and artists like Willie Nelson, John Legend, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and others (head here for a list of online concerts to watch).

“With the coronavirus crisis rapidly unfolding, artists and venues around the globe are coming up with innovative ways to keep the lights on and the music playing — without leaving the house, the announcement reads

“With this in mind, today at 3 p.m. EST, Rolling Stone will launch a new IGTV series titled “In My Room.” The first episode kicks off with Brian Wilson singing his classic songs from his California home. It will be an intimate, unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss.

“We’ll be releasing episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. ET — not only with legacy artists, but with newer artists too; with artists across genres and across the globe.

“We’re all experiencing this pandemic in different ways — and we’re all in this together. Artists need our support, and they can also help get us through troubled times. We’re looking forward to giving fans a glimpse into the many ways music can help and heal.”

Variety and Rolling Stone are both owned by Penske Media Corporation.