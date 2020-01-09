Imperative Entertainment, ‘Broken Harts’ Creator Team on ‘Baron of Botox’ Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Imperative Entertainment’s podcast division and “Broken Harts” creator Justine Harman are teaming up on “The Baron of Botox,” a new 10-part weekly series about the late “dermatologist to the stars,” Dr. Fredric Brandt.

The series charts Brandt’s rise, following him from his small dermatology practice in Miami to being Madonna’s personal skincare consultant and the go-to for public figures desperate to stave off the effects of aging. That relationship with A-listers allowed Brandt to build a product line, giving him the fortune he needed to buy palatial homes and a modern art collection. But even as he lived the good life, Brandt became addicted to his own product, getting one too many injections.

Justine Harman (writer, podcaster, and the former features director at Glamour) is the creator and will host the series; Jason Hoch, president of Imperative Entertainment’s Podcast Division is an executive producer; and Endeavor Audio will be handling sales. Harman and Hoch initially collaborated on “Broken Harts,” which told the tragic story of Jennifer and Sarah Hart and their six adopted children.

Featured guests on “The Baron of Botox” will include: Stephane Colleu (Brandt CEO), Linda Wells (former Allure editor-in-chief), Garren Defazio (celebrity hairstylist), Joan Kron (former Allure editor-at-large), Robbie Myers (former Elle editor-in-chief ), Joy Behar (“The View” co-host ), Paul Frank McCabe (Dr. Fredric Brandt’s personal art dealer), Dr. Robert Anolik, Dr. Joely Kaufman, Daphne Merkin, Aviva Drescher (“The Real Housewives of New York”), The New York Times’ Guy Trebay, and more.

Popular on Variety

“The Baron of Botox” marks the third series from Imperative Entertainment’s podcast division. It previously debuted “Gangster House,” the story of a murderous porn mogul, and “Boomtown,” a look at the impact of an oil boom on a Texas town. Imperative Entertainment is perhaps best known for its film work, backing the likes of Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” and the Palme d’Or winning film “The Square.”